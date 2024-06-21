Description of the Share Repurchase Program Authorised by the Ordinary General Meeting of 20 June 2024  

Daix, 21 June 2024

Pursuant to Article 241-2 of the AMF General Regulations (Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers), the purpose of this description is to present the objectives and terms of the Company’s share repurchase program approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of 20 June 2024, it being specified that the Company does not to date intend to pursue any objective other than to animate the market under a liquidity agreement which has been in place since the listing on Euronext.

Securities concerned : shares issued by Inventiva SA.

: shares issued by Inventiva SA. Maximum proportion of capital that may be purchased by the Company : 10%.

: 10%. Maximum number of its own shares that may be acquired by the Company, based on the number of shares making up the share capital as of 31 May 2024 : 5 247 718; however, taking into account the 115 681 shares held in treasury, only 5 132 037 treasury shares are available to be acquired.

: 5 247 718; however, taking into account the 115 681 shares held in treasury, only 5 132 037 treasury shares are available to be acquired. Allocation of treasury shares as at 31 May 2024 : the 115 681 treasury shares held as at 31 May 2024 are allocated for the purpose of ensuring the liquidity of or making the market in Inventiva's shares through the intermediary of an investment services provider acting independently within the framework of a market making agreement that complies with a code of conduct recognised by the Autorité des marchés financiers.

: the 115 681 treasury shares held as at 31 May 2024 are allocated for the purpose of ensuring the liquidity of or making the market in Inventiva's shares through the intermediary of an investment services provider acting independently within the framework of a market making agreement that complies with a code of conduct recognised by the Autorité des marchés financiers. Maximum price per share : 40 euros.

: 40 euros. Objectives:

The objectives of the share repurchase program pursuant to the 19th resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of 20 June 2024 are as follows:

- to purchase or sell shares under a liquidity agreement entered into with an investment services provider, in accordance with the conditions set by the market authorities;

- to implement and perform obligations related to stock option programs or other share allocations to employees and corporate officers of the Company and, in particular, to allocate shares to employees and corporate officers of the Company in connection with (i) profit-sharing, or (ii) any share purchase, stock option or free share allocation plan under the conditions provided for by law, in particular by Articles L.3331- 1 seq. of the French Labor Code (including any sale of shares referred to in Article L.3332-24 of the French Labor Code), and to carry out any hedging transactions relating to such transactions;

- to deliver ordinary shares upon the exercise of rights attached to securities carrying rights to shares of the Company by redemption, conversion, exchange, presentation of a warrant or any other means;

- to reduce the Company's capital by cancelling all or some of the shares acquired; and

- more generally, to carry out any transaction that may be authorized by law or any market practice that may be admitted by the market authorities, it being specified that, in such a case, the Company would inform its shareholders by means of a press release.

Duration of the program: 18 months from the Ordinary General Meeting of 20 June 2024.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH/NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate, has a pipeline of two preclinical programs and continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Inventiva’s lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with MASH/NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is also in the process of selecting a candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Inventiva



Pascaline Clerc, PhD

EVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs

media@inventivapharma.com

+1 202 499 8937 Brunswick Group

Tristan Roquet Montegon /

Aude Lepreux /

Julia Cailleteau

Media relations

inventiva@brunswickgroup.com



+33 1 53 96 83 83 Westwicke, an ICR Company

Patricia L. Bank

Investor relations

patti.bank@westwicke.com



+1 415 513-1284

Important Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements.

These statements include, but are not limited to, forecasts and estimates with respect to Inventiva’s pre-clinical programs and clinical trials, including design, duration, timing, recruitment costs, screening and enrollment for those trials, including the ongoing NATiV3 Phase III clinical trial with lanifibranor in MASH/NASH, clinical trial data releases and publications, the information, insights and impacts that may be gathered from clinical trials, the potential therapeutic benefits of Inventiva’s product candidates, including lanifibranor, potential regulatory submissions, approvals and commercialization, Inventiva’s pipeline and preclinical and clinical development plans, the expected benefit of having received Breakthrough Therapy Designation, including its impact on the development and review timeline of Inventiva’s product candidates, the potential development of and regulatory pathway for odiparcil, and future activities, expectations, plans, growth and prospects of Inventiva and its partners. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes”, "anticipates”, "expects”, "intends”, "plans”, "seeks”, "estimates”, "may”, "will”, "would”, "could”, "might”, "should”, "designed”, "hopefully”, "target”, "potential”, "opportunity”, "possible”, "aim”, and "continue” and similar expressions. Such statements are not historical facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance, or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond Inventiva's control. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the clinical trial results will be available on their anticipated timeline, that future clinical trials will be initiated as anticipated, that product candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals, or that any of the anticipated milestones by Inventiva or its partners will be reached on their expected timeline, or at all. Future results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates, due to a number of factors, including that Inventiva cannot provide assurance on the impacts of the Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction (SUSAR) on enrollment or the ultimate impact on the results or timing of the NATiV3 trial or regulatory matters with respect thereto, that Inventiva is a clinical-stage company with no approved products and no historical product revenues, Inventiva has incurred significant losses since inception, Inventiva has a limited operating history and has never generated any revenue from product sales, Inventiva will require additional capital to finance its operations, in the absence of which, Inventiva may be required to significantly curtail, delay or discontinue one or more of its research or development programs or be unable to expand its operations or otherwise capitalize on its business opportunities and may be unable to continue as a going concern, Inventiva’s ability to obtain financing and to enter into potential transactions, Inventiva's future success is dependent on the successful clinical development, regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization of current and any future product candidates, preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results and the results of Inventiva's and its partners’ clinical trials may not support Inventiva's and its partners’ product candidate claims, Inventiva's expectations with respect to its clinical trials may prove to be wrong and regulatory authorities may require holds and/or amendments to Inventiva’s clinical trials, Inventiva’s expectations with respect to the clinical development plan for lanifibranor for the treatment of MASH/NASH may not be realized and may not support the approval of a New Drug Application, Inventiva and its partners may encounter substantial delays beyond expectations in their clinical trials or fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory authorities, the ability of Inventiva and its partners to recruit and retain patients in clinical studies, enrollment and retention of patients in clinical trials is an expensive and time-consuming process and could be made more difficult or rendered impossible by multiple factors outside Inventiva's and its partners’ control, Inventiva's product candidates may cause adverse drug reactions or have other properties that could delay or prevent their regulatory approval, or limit their commercial potential, Inventiva faces substantial competition and Inventiva’s and its partners' business, and preclinical studies and clinical development programs and timelines, its financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected by geopolitical events, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, impacts and potential impacts on the initiation, enrollment and completion of Inventiva’s and its partners’ clinical trials on anticipated timelines and the state of war between Israel and Hamas and the related risk of a larger conflict, health epidemics, and macroeconomic conditions, including global inflation, rising interest rates, uncertain financial markets and disruptions in banking systems. Given these risks and uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts, and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on April 3, 2024, and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 3, 2024. Other risks and uncertainties of which Inventiva is not currently aware may also affect its forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release. Except as required by law, Inventiva has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Inventiva accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

