Desert Financial Credit Union and Arizona Sustainability Alliance Plant Trees in Prescott Valley Parks

PHOENIX, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Financial Credit Union is in the business of helping people manage their "green." Arizona's largest credit union is also committed to community engagement and philanthropy. They're teaming up with the Arizona Sustainability Alliance to plant trees in two local parks in Prescott Valley on April 30th to celebrate Arbor Day.

Employee volunteers with Desert Financial will work together to plant 34 trees beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Antelope Park, followed by Mountain Valley Park. Vice Mayor Hunt said, "We are grateful that Desert Financial Credit Union and Arizona Sustainability Alliance have teamed up with Community Services staff to add to the Town's Urban Forest which promotes mental well-being and reduces stress, heart rate, blood pressure and potentially incidences of obesity, asthma and diabetes — all so very important after a year of Covid inactivity."

The Town of Prescott Valley received the Tree City USA Award as well as the Tree City USA Growth Award.

"Our goal every year is to continue to grow our urban forestry canopy through smart planning, wise species selection, and best maintenance practices. These two locations are highly used by our community and the benefits from these trees will be felt for years to come," said Nick Groblewski, Prescott Valley Parks Manager. "Both parks will undergo some substantial Capital Improvement Projects this year and a large-scale tree planting is a great way to kick off these improvements."

"As we broaden our service area into the northern part of the state, we've been busy finding ways to give back first," said Scott Kirschman, Vice President of Retail Delivery at Desert Financial. "Prescott Valley is a special place where people appreciate the outdoors, and we're glad to add to the region's beauty."

The Arizona Sustainability Alliance (AZSA), a non-profit advocacy organization supports sustainability solutions through civic engagements, collaboration and education. Inspiring and empowering Arizonans to work together, AZSA focuses on bolstering sustainable food systems, urban forestry, renewable energy and conservation.

Arbor Day celebrates the essential roles trees play in the earth's well-being, along with its inhabitants. The many benefits of trees include:

Energy conservation, shade and beauty for homes and neighborhoods

Removal of carbon dioxide from the air, impacting climate change

Prevention of soil erosion and increased habitat for birds and wildlife

"We are so thrilled to be partnering with Desert Financial to provide the Prescott Valley community some much-needed shade coverage. These trees will allow the community to enjoy these green spaces even during the warmer months," said Kayla Killoren, Adopt-A-Park Priority Lead at AZSA.

Desert Financial was founded by 15 visionary educators in 1939. Together they launched a credit union just for teachers that has evolved into one of the Valley's most recognizable brands. With a new statewide charter, today anyone who works, worships or lives in Arizona can be eligible to join the credit union.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating more than 80 years in years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's largest local credit union with $6 billion in assets, 350,000+ members and 47 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions via eBranch, making it easy to call, click or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2020, members received $14 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus, and Desert Financial gave more than $5 million in COVID-19 relief plus donations, scholarships and Random Acts of Kindness to our members, community and team. Learn more about the credit union difference at desertfinancial.com.

