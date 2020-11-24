Desiccare, Inc. Desiccants Keeping COVID-19 Test Kits, Diagnostic Test Kits, and Pharmaceutical Products Safe and Effective

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Desiccare, Inc. an industry leader in atmospherically controlled packaging, announced the immediate availability of various desiccants used in diagnostic test kits, including COVID-19 test kits, to enable these test kits to remain effective during shipping to and from laboratories. The desiccant of choice for pharmaceutical companies that are researching vaccines for COVID-19 patients, Desiccare, Inc. now offers custom solutions for companies that are looking to keep the swabs and cotton used within the test kits as dry as possible for the most efficient collection of wet samples for various diagnostic tests.

"We have always been among the best when it comes to applying new technologies and manufacturing strategies that meet the challenges of rapid changes in demand in the atmospherically controlled packaging business," said Ken Blankenhorn, CEO and President of Desiccare, Inc. "When we started speaking with firms battling the pandemic on the front lines, we understood quickly that supply chain challenges were likely to be a major roadblock in the efforts to combat COVID-19. Understanding the importance of keeping test kits and many medications in an environment free of moisture, we prepared early to increase capacity and inventory of raw materials in order to stay ahead of demand."

Desiccare's molecular sieve desiccants are currently used by Abbott Laboratories for their COVID-19 rapid identification testing, which can confirm within five minutes whether a patient has the novel coronavirus. The moisture-absorbing desiccants Desiccare provides are critical for companies working on vaccines and drugs to fight COVID-19.

Desiccare's patented technology and value combined with the shortest lead times in the industry, enables its line of oxygen absorbers and moisture absorbers to work at maximum efficiency and meet the current demand for desiccants needed in test kits.

Desiccare Absorber Products:

Pillow Pak: Used for pharmaceutical, medical products, medical devices, nutraceuticals and test kits to maintain the integrity of their products from supply chain to end customer, Pillow Pak desiccants are available in silica gel, clay, molecular sieve, and activated carbon.

Strip Pillow Pak: Designed for use with desiccant insertion machinery that utilizes light sensors, Strip Paks can be cut and inserted directly into any packaging. Automating desiccant insertion can result in dispensing speeds of up to 300 pieces per minute, decreasing production times and increasing manufacturing efficiency.

O-Buster® Oxygen Absorber: O-Buster® products will absorb oxygen levels ranging from 15cc to 3000cc, thereby safeguarding products from undesirable effects such as oxidation and changes in color and taste.

For more information on Desiccare, Inc desiccants for diagnostic test kits, go to: www.desiccare.com.

About Desiccare, Inc.

Desiccare, Inc. is an industry leader in controlled atmospheric packaging with a full line of standard and custom sorbent products servicing a variety of industrial and consumer requirements. Desiccare products are trusted by companies worldwide for protection in applications for pharmaceutical; medical products, devices and diagnostic test kits; electronics; food; transportation; and government industries. Desiccare's quality control and dependable product performance is trusted by many of the world's largest pharmaceutical, electronic, agriculture, and meat industry suppliers. Desiccare holds ISO 9000:2015 and QPL certifications, and also qualifies by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and military specifications. To learn more, visit www.desiccare.com.

