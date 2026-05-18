Design Therapeutics Announces Positive Data From DT-216P2 Study, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Monday, Design Therapeutics, Inc. (DSGN) announced positive biomarker and clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 RESTORE-FA trial evaluating DT-216P2 in patients with Friedreich ataxia.

The study observed both dose-dependent increases in FXN levels and dose-dependent improvements across multiple clinical measures, including mFARS, upright stability score and patient-reported fatigue.

After 4 weeks, patients treated with DT-216P2 demonstrated mean improvements from baseline of 6.4 points in the modified Friedreich's Ataxia Rating Scale and 2.7 points in the Upright Stability Score.

Based on these data, the company intends to pursue a registrational path and provide an update on its plans in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, DSGN is trading at $15.70, up 8.99 percent on the Nasdaq.