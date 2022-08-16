|
16.08.2022 12:00:05
Designated Person Notification
|
Aperam S.A.
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Designated Person Notification
Luxembourg, 16 August 2022 (12:00 CET) - With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a notification of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchanges electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperams web site www.aperam.com under Investors > News & Contact > Managers Transactions: Link
This transaction is directly connected to Aperams share buyback program announced on May 6 2022. Aperams Significant Shareholder has entered into a share repurchase agreement with Aperam to sell shares so that its voting rights in Aperams share capital (net of treasury shares) is maintained at the current level of 40.96%. Further details on the share buyback program are available on www.aperam.com under Investors > Equity Investors > Share Buyback.
About Aperam
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties, and Recycling.
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). With ELG, Aperam is also a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, delivering~ 1.2 m tonnes of materials annually.
In 2021, Aperam had sales of EUR 5,102 million and steel shipments of 1.82 million tonnes.
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.
Contact
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304
Deputy Company Secretary / Camille Pétat: +352 27 36 27 178
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
1414769 16-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
