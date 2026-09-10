DS a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGSF / ISIN: US2505651081
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10.09.2026 13:17:31
Designer Brands Boosts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 3.4%
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, fashion retailer Designer Brands, Inc. (DBI) raised its earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026, following strong operating performance and positive start to the third quarter.
For fiscal 2026, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.47 to $0.52 per share on Designer Brands net sales between flat and a growth of 1 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $0.28 to $0.38 per share on Designer Brands net sales between a decline of 1 percent and a growth of 1 percent.
The company also declared a dividend of $0.05 per share for both Class A and Class B common shares, payable on October 7, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2026.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, DBI is trading on the NYSE at $5.43, up $0.18 or 3.39 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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