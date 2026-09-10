DS a Aktie

DS a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PGSF / ISIN: US2505651081

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.09.2026 13:17:31

Designer Brands Boosts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 3.4%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, fashion retailer Designer Brands, Inc. (DBI) raised its earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026, following strong operating performance and positive start to the third quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.47 to $0.52 per share on Designer Brands net sales between flat and a growth of 1 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $0.28 to $0.38 per share on Designer Brands net sales between a decline of 1 percent and a growth of 1 percent.

The company also declared a dividend of $0.05 per share for both Class A and Class B common shares, payable on October 7, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, DBI is trading on the NYSE at $5.43, up $0.18 or 3.39 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DSW Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DSW Inc Registered Shs -A-

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DSW Inc Registered Shs -A- 4,56 1,79% DSW Inc Registered Shs -A-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Entscheid: ATX fester -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich im Donnerstagshandel aufwärts, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Donnerstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen