DS a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGSF / ISIN: US2505651081
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26.03.2026 12:19:06
Designer Brands Provides Weak FY26 Outlook; Declares Dividend; Stock Down 5.4% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, fashion retailer Designer Brands, Inc. (DBI) initiated earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.28 to $0.38 per share on Designer Brands net sales between a decline of 1 percent and a growth of 1 percent. The company also said it will pay a dividend of $0.05 per share for both Class A and Class B common shares on April 10, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2026.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, DBI is trading on the NYSE at $5.10, down $0.29 or 5.38 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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