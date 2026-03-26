Designer Brands Provides Weak FY26 Outlook; Declares Dividend; Stock Down 5.4% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, fashion retailer Designer Brands, Inc. (DBI) initiated earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.28 to $0.38 per share on Designer Brands net sales between a decline of 1 percent and a growth of 1 percent. The company also said it will pay a dividend of $0.05 per share for both Class A and Class B common shares on April 10, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, DBI is trading on the NYSE at $5.10, down $0.29 or 5.38 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com