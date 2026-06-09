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09.06.2026 13:21:58

Designer Brands Sees FY26 At High-end Of Prior Guidance Range; Posts Profit In Q1; Stock Down 5.6%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, fashion retailer Designer Brands, Inc. (DBI) said it now expects earnings and net sales growth for the full-year 2026 at the high end of the prior guidance range, following the encouraging start to the year.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.28 to $0.38 per share on Designer Brands net sales between a decline of 1 percent and a growth of 1 percent.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $1.16 million or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $17.82 million or $0.37 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.07 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $0.27 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased 1.4 percent to $696.35 million from $686.91 million in the same quarter last year. Comparable sales decreased 1.1 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, DBI is trading on the NYSE at $8.49, down $0.50 or 5.56 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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