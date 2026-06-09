DS a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PGSF / ISIN: US2505651081
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09.06.2026 17:16:59
Designer Brands Shares Fall 17% Despite Return To Q1 Profit
(RTTNews) - Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) shares dropped 16.78 percent, losing $1.49 to $7.39 on Tuesday despite the fashion retailer reporting improved first-quarter results and reaffirming expectations for fiscal 2026 at the high end of its prior guidance range.
The stock is currently trading at $7.39, compared with its previous close of $8.88 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it opened at $7.76 and traded between $7.11 and $7.82. Trading volume reached 711,083 shares, slightly above its average volume of 673,169 shares.
The company posted net income attributable to shareholders of $1.16 million, or $0.02 per share, compared with a net loss of $17.82 million, or $0.37 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were $0.07 per share, versus an adjusted loss of $0.27 per share a year earlier. Net sales increased 1.4% to $696.35 million from $686.91 million, although comparable sales declined 1.1%.
Designer Brands shares have traded between $2.17 and $9.17 over the past 52 weeks.
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