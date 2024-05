Designing and developing APIs with TypeSpec

Some time ago I wrote about the work Microsoft was doing to improve the Azure APIs. That project delivered a set of automatically generated API definitions and SDKs, making it easier to link your applications to the cloud and to manage Azure services using code.Behind the scenes was a new language Microsoft developed called CADL, the Concise API Design Language. Building on concepts from both TypeScript and Bicep, CADL allowed you to define and describe APIs in a way that made it easy to use code to define API operations and then compile the result as an OpenAPI definition. It also let you define guardrails and common definition standards as libraries, helping architects and developers collaborate on API designs. CADL was a step up in API design, able to produce a 500-line OpenAPI definition in only 50 lines of code.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel