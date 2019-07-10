Deskera and NAVER Business Platform announce strategic partnership to drive adoption of cloud services across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deskera, Asia's leading Cloud company, today announced a strategic partnership with NAVER Business Platform Corp (NBP), the cloud and IT infrastructure subsidiary of NAVER Corporation (market cap. US$16.2B) to offer cloud services to Small, Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across Southeast Asia. The joint announcement was made at the RISE 2019 Conference in Hong Kong, Asia's largest technology conference, which Deskera is participating in as Asia's up and coming start-up.

NAVER corporation is a global ICT that runs South Korea's largest web search engine and manages global mobile services such as LINE Messenger. This partnership is a first-of-its-kind for NBP in Southeast Asia as it strengthens its presence in the region.

Paritosh Mahana, Head of Cloud Infrastructure, Deskera, said, "NAVER has a state-of-the-art approach to their product lineup. By leveraging Deskera's cloud-based suite of software solutions coupled with NBP, SMEs will be further empowered in today's digital economy, enhancing their competitiveness to thrive locally and grow globally."

"This partnership is in line with our mission of creating a future of digitalization opportunities for SMEs. We are delighted to partner with NBP as we continue to expand and strengthen Deskera's capabilities for SMEs across Asia with the platform," he continued.

Digitizing SMEs is a real focus across Southeast Asia and through this partnership, Deskera will incorporate NBP's cloud service platform, whereby SMEs in the region will be able to host their data securely and efficiently. Collaboration between Deskera and NAVER will enable SMEs further create sustainable value across their digital transformation efforts.

"Our partnership with Deskera opens up new opportunities to innovate in a rapid and evolving industry in Southeast Asia," said Kieun Park, CTO, NBP. "Enterprises are looking for a secure and stable cloud infrastructure to support their digital transformation efforts into intelligent and connected businesses. We are excited to bring innovation, scale and reliability of NBP to the invaluable solutions Deskera provides to SMEs in Southeast Asia and help them achieve their full potential through technology."

NBP provides global IT infrastructure management and enterprise solutions for NAVER Corporation and its affiliates (LINE Messenger, SNOW Video App and NAVER Webtoon). The company recently launched the NAVER Cloud Service Platform, offering cloud computing infrastructure, solutions and eco-friendly cloud servers for enterprises.

About Deskera (http://www.deskera.com)

Deskera is Asia's leading cloud company with a mission to help businesses unlock their true value and achieve success using technology. The company, today empowers thousands of organisations, educational institutes, Government agencies to build their businesses better with a safe, secure, and reliable product offering built in the cloud. Deskera helps businesses anytime, anywhere, access to their accounting information, finances, projects, payrolls, customers and logistics.

Headquartered in Singapore, the company is present around the world with offices in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, US, and India. Deskera has grown exponentially in the last few years and is one of the most successful and fastest growing organizations in Asia. Winner of several rewards recognitions including the Asian Private Equity Venture Capital (AVCJ) Awards 2018 for 'Deal of the Year -- Early-Stage Technology' and Influential Brands Asia 2018 Outstanding CEO of the year, Deskera is recognized by several industry experts like Frost & Sullivan, Deloitte, CIO Advisor, Red Herring, and so on.

For more information, please visit http://www.deskera.com.

About NAVER Business Platform (www.ncloud.com)

NAVER Business Platform (NBP) was launched as a specialized IT division within NAVER on May 1, 2009. NBP is a global enterprise that provides a broad range of services, including IT infrastructure, security, in-house information processing, and cloud services to other NAVER subsidiaries, including NAVER, LINE and SNOW.

In 2017, based on NBP experience providing cloud technology, computing, storage, networking, database, security, management, and globalization services to NAVER and LINE, NBP launched cloud business to help clients succeed in the IT industry. With the great success of NAVER and LINE, NBP attest that NBP will continue to provide unparalleled support for companies and developers providing internet services.

For more information, please visit www.ncloud.com

SOURCE Deskera