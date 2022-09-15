Desktop Health and Keystone Industries Announce Partnership to Deliver High-Performance Digital Dentistry Solutions, Beginning with KeySplint Soft® on the Einstein™

Desktop Health, a healthcare business within Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) committed to developing 3D printing solutions for personalized medicine, and Keystone Industries, a trusted dental manufacturer of biocompatible, cutting-edge, patented photopolymer resins, today announced a partnership to make a broad range of Keystone 3D printing dental resins available on Desktop Health’s Einstein printer, beginning with KeySplint Soft.

KeySplint Soft is an FDA-510(k) cleared 3D printing resin for the fabrication of flexible nightguards, dental splints, and bleaching trays. This DLP-optimized resin combines the strength needed to protect teeth with added flexibility for improved patient comfort, all with a transparent and aesthetic appearance.

Through this partnership, Desktop Health and Keystone will combine established resins with innovative print platforms to deliver the highest productivity, precision and performance 3D printing solutions to the dental market. The companies will continue their collaboration to validate additional KeyPrint resins for a range of dental applications on the Einstein platform over the next several months, including KeySplint Hard, KeyOrtho IBT, KeyDenture Try-In, and KeyMask. To learn more about KeySplint Soft and the entire KeyPrint line of 3D printing resins, visit https://keyprint.keystoneindustries.com/.

"We are excited to work with Keystone Industries to make market-leading and trusted third-party resins available on our breakthrough Einstein 3D printer for dental clinicians and labs,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. "We believe this partnership will help accelerate the adoption of digital solutions in the dental industry by bringing new levels of precision and productivity to advanced materials for a range of applications.”

"Keystone Industries is committed to validating our KeyPrint line of dental resins in the most innovative and widely-adopted 3D printers for the dental market,” noted Ira Rosenau, president of Keystone’s dental division. "Desktop Health and its Einstein 3D printer fits well within the scope of our premium partnerships, and we were able to quickly validate the Einstein as KeyPrint Compatible, including with our leading KeySplint Soft material for flexible night guards and splints. We are looking forward to working with the creative Desktop Health team to offer dental professionals an excellent combination of innovative resins with a reliable, high-performance platform like the Einstein.”

Both the Einstein printer and KeySplint Soft resin are available for purchase now. For more information, visit https://health.desktopmetal.com/contact/.

Einstein Series

Leveraging Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology, the Einstein printer, designed specifically for dental professionals, hits on all the key features essential to superior 3D printing: accuracy, speed, and versatility. Proprietary NanoFit 385 technology ensures that every application results in an accurate fit and natural-looking finish with stunning clarity. Equipped with Hyperprint™ technology to harness the power of heat and closed-loop processing, the Einstein printer allows dental professionals to fabricate a variety of dental applications, from splints, guards, and models to dentures, with ease and repeatability, and at up to 50 percent faster speeds than its predecessor.

About Desktop Health

Desktop Health, a healthcare business within Desktop Metal and based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is leveraging additive manufacturing and advanced materials to personalize patient care. Desktop Health is vertically integrated to develop, manufacture and commercialize applications across a range of healthcare specialties, including dental, medical and biofabrication. For more on Desktop Health, visit www.desktophealth.com.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum, named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies, and the 2021 winner of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Award in materials and Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Award for sustainability. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

About Keystone Industries

Keystone’s group of dental companies focuses largely on consumable digital, laboratory, operatory, and preventative products. The company is a global supplier, maintaining a diverse network of more than 800 U.S. and international dental distribution partners in 70+ countries. Keystone has developed industry-leading products such as its innovative KeyPrint line of 3D printing resins, Diamond D® high-impact denture base, and the Pro-Form® line of thermoplastics, innovative and patent-protected laboratory offerings such as Enamelite ceramic spray glazes, and the award-winning Gelato prophy paste. Keystone has spent nearly three decades formulating and producing biocompatible, cutting-edge, patented photopolymer resins for dental and cosmetic nail applications. Keystone maintains FDA licensing, ISO 13485 (medical device) and 22716 certifications, along with GMP certification and international product registrations.

Forward-looking Statements

