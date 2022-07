Desktop Metal Earnings: What to Watch on Aug. 8

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) is slated to report its second-quarter 2022 results after the market close on Monday, Aug. 8. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET. Fellow 3D-printing company 3D Systems also plans to release its report following the closing bell on Aug. 8, while Stratasys is on deck for before the market open on Wednesday, Aug. 3. (Click to read 3D Systems' earnings preview and Stratasys' earnings preview.)Investors will probably be approaching Desktop Metal's upcoming report with caution. Shares plunged 61% following the release of last quarter's report. The main catalyst was likely the company's announcement of a $150 million offering of convertible senior notes due in 2027. Its brisk cash-burn rate necessitated this offering and continued at a fast pace in the first quarter. A related issue is shareholder dilution, as the company has been issuing new shares to help fund some of its acquisitions.