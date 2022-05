Desktop Metal Earnings: What to Watch on May 10

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) is slated to report its first-quarter 2022 results before the market open on Tuesday, May 10. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the same day at 8 a.m. ET. The 3D printing company's quarterly report will follow that of well-established industry player 3D Systems, which is on deck for Monday, May 9, after the market close. (Read 3D Systems' earnings preview.) And it will precede the report from the industry's other long-established player, Stratasys, which plans to release its results on Monday, May 16, after the closing bell. (Read Stratasys' earnings preview.)Investors will probably be approaching Desktop Metal's first-quarter report with a fair dose of caution. Last quarter's report had some positives, including "a continuation of strong revenue growth and gross margin moving in the right direction, and the P-50 entering the commercialization stage," as I wrote at the time. However, there were also reasons for concern, the main one being that the company's "revenue growth has come at a substantial cost, as it's been burning through a lot of cash and issuing new shares to make acquisitions." Continue reading