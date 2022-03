Desktop Metal Earnings: What to Watch on Tuesday Before the Market Open

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results before the market open on Tuesday, March 8. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. The 3D printing company's report will follow those of the two more established players in the industry, 3D Systems and Stratasys. (3D Systems reported its Q4 results on Feb. 28, five days after Stratasys released its Q4 results.)Reiterating what I wrote in last quarter's earnings preview: "Desktop Metal's management has not been providing organic revenue growth, which excludes contributions from acquisitions made within the last year. ... Therefore, investors don't have quantitative data about how the company's internally developed metal 3D printing product portfolio is performing in the market." This transparency issue along with the company's cash-burn rate remain reasons for caution.