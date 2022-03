Desktop Metal Stock Jumps Following Earnings Release. Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) gained 11.6% on Tuesday following the 3D printing company's release of preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on the prior afternoon. And shares climbed 5.8% on Wednesday, though they were helped by a strong tailwind from the overall market, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.6% and 3.6%, respectively. For context, on Wednesday, shares of rival 3D Systems rose 5% on no news. No doubt, investors liked that Desktop Metal's fourth-quarter revenue and full-year 2022 revenue guidance came in higher than Wall Street had been expecting, and that the Production System P-50 is now in the commercialization stage.On the other hand, the company continues to post large losses and burn through cash at a rate that points to a likely stock offering on the not-too-distant horizon. Continue reading