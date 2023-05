Despegar.com Posts Narrower Loss In Q1, Revenues Up 41%; Reaffirms Annual Guidance

(RTTNews) - Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) posted a first quarter loss to company of $0.7 million compared to a loss of $30.9 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.10 compared to a loss of $0.50. Adjusted EBITDA increased 154% to $17.3 million.

First quarter revenue was $158.7 million, up 41%. Gross bookings were $1.1 billion, up 44%. ASPs increased 36%, while transactions increased 5% from prior year.

The company reaffirmed its 2023 annual guidance of: revenue in a range of $640 million to $700 million; and adjusted EBITDA of $80 million to $100 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.