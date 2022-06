Despite a Tough Day for Retail, 2 Stocks Helped Lift the Dow Jones Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 264 points today, despite a very tough day for retail stocks, thanks to solid gains from tech giants Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).Target, which is not part of the Dow , told investors today that near-term profitability could be in trouble due to extra inventory that the company has struggled to get off the shelves. The big-box retailer trimmed its guidance for profit margins for the fiscal second quarter of the year. Other big-box retailers in the Dow struggled as a result including Walmart, Walgreens, and Home Depot, which were among just five of the Dow's 30 stocks that finished lower.On the inflation front, investors dealt with more conflicting data today. Signs that inflation might be easing came from the semiconductor industry, where the cost of chips may finally be peaking. In addition, shipping container prices are also down significantly from their highs last September and the price of fertilizer has come down as well.