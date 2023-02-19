|
19.02.2023 14:14:00
Despite Another Dividend Cut, Devon Energy is Delivering Exceptional Performance
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) have stumbled in the wake of its fourth-quarter and full-year results. A big factor driving the downdraft is another decline in the company's dividend payment.However, with investors focusing on the falling dividend and some other headwinds, they're missing out on how well the company is performing these days. That led CEO Rick Muncrief to point investors back to the company's performance on the fourth-quarter conference call. Here's what the CEO wants investors to see.Muncief led off the call by asking investors to turn their attention to the following slide in the accompanying investor presentation:Continue reading
