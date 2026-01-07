Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
07.01.2026 17:35:00
Despite Bubble Fears, 93% of AI Investors Say They're Bullish on Long-Term Returns. Here Are 2 Stocks to Hold for a Decade or More.
The rapid rise of the artificial intelligence (AI) sector over the last few years has spurred concerns of an AI bubble. Could the industry be on course toward the kind of crash that ended the dot-com bubble near the start of the 21st century?That's not a major concern for 93% of investors who own AI stocks and AI ETFs, according to a survey conducted for The Motley Fool's 2026 AI Investor Outlook Report. These investors are confident that artificial intelligence companies will deliver strong returns over the long haul, and see the industry's growth as a secular trend.Two businesses poised for further long-term gains thanks to AI are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Both are capable of thriving over the next decade as this transformative technology reshapes industries.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
