Despite Crypto Volatility Declining, This Token Just Surged 7.5% Today

Surprisingly, the past few weeks have been relatively calm in the world of cryptocurrencies. Today is no exception, with the overall market flat at the time of this writing. That said, one crypto project is driving signifiant buzz, with its 7.5% move higher over the past 24 hours as of noon ET Thursday.This project is Chain (CRYPTO: XCN), among the lesser-known top-50 crypto projects in the world. It's focused on cloud blockchain infrastructure, allowing institutions to use the blockchain to move assets around the world. As such, Chain has seen significant interest amid a rush toward central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) globally.One of the reasons Chain is relatively unknown is its recent launch in the first quarter of this year. That said, this is one of the few projects that is actually still higher than when it launched. Given the impressive decline we've seen across the sector this year, that's something crypto investors will want to pay attention to.Continue reading