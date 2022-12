Despite Industrywide Headwinds, nCino Looks Steady Heading Into 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 was tough on tech stocks, and the cloud-based banking technology company nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) wasn't spared, with shares trading down more than 56% so far this year.While the stock is down significantly, nCino's business continues to report strong quarterly results and show that its products are resonating with financial institutions -- both large and small -- that understand the need to digitally transform their operations.Although nCino's clients are dealing with a worrying economic outlook that creates headwinds for the company, I still think it is well-positioned to succeed long term. Here's why.Continue reading