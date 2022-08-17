Despite Inflation and Supply Chain Disruptions, Amazon Is Primed to Thrive

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Similar to its big-tech cohorts, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has not been immune to heavy sell-offs during the ever-volatile 2022 market. Fresh off completing a stock split, the company reported second-quarter earnings and illustrated to investors that Amazon is still very much in growth mode.While the company is primarily known as an e-commerce pioneer, investors can see that Amazon has its tentacles reaching in all directions, from advertising, cloud computing, consumer electronics, and streaming. Let's dig into the company's Q2 2022 earnings report and analyze just how powerful some of these ancillary business segments are. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading