Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.08.2026 09:31:00
Despite Its Flaws, Tesla Still Dominates the World in This Index. Is the Stock a Buy Now?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is undergoing one of the biggest evolutions in automotive industry history, and you could almost consider it outside of the auto industry looking in at this point. Its vehicles are still selling well, but they're aging and requiring more margin-eroding incentives, while its capital expenditures are set to explode as it transitions its business to include humanoid robots, artificial intelligence (AI), and its eventual robotaxi business. That said, Tesla still has a massive advantage with technology, AI, and software, highlighted in Gartner's Digital Automaker Index 2026. Here's what investors should know.There are certainly noticeable trends within the index ranking, and Tesla's dominance still shines. The top six in the rankings remain unchanged from the prior year, and Tesla again took the No. 1 spot, improving its score from 79.3% last year to 82.7%. The next two competitors, Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Xiaomi, checked in with strong scores of 73.1% and 69.2%, respectively. Then scores drop significantly to round out the top six, represented by XPeng, Li Auto, and Rivian landing in a range of 55.5% to 57.7%. Image source: Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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