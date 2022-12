Despite Layoffs, Salesforce.com Is Still Attractive

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Customer relationship management (CRM) is an important tool for businesses of all sizes. CRM systems effectively serve as a "home base" for key metrics pertinent to a sales cycle. For example, users can input specific dates when they have meetings with potential clients, which can help leadership understand how deals are progressing through the pipeline.While there are a number of CRM and project management software tools, perhaps the most well-known is Silicon Valley darling Salesforce .com (NYSE: CRM). Founded over two decades ago by tech wunderkind Marc Benioff, Salesforce quickly rose in popularity due to its innovative, user-friendly features. In a way, Salesforce.com was the original CRM. However, throughout its history, Benioff had the foresight to understand what direction technology was moving. As a result, Salesforce.com developed quite the appetite for mergers and acquisitions. While the company has spent tens of billions of dollars acquiring competitors such as MuleSoft, Tableau, and Slack (just to name a few), it now faces new challenges.