20.09.2022 12:41:00
Despite Market Blizzard, Snowflake Stock Is Hot
2022 has been a whirlwind for technology stocks. All year long, investors have listened to management teams discuss supply chain hiccups, chip shortages, labor constraints, and inflation.All of these market variables represent unique challenges that need to be navigated. And during times of pronounced market volatility, it's not uncommon for some investors to sit on the sidelines to accumulate cash.While we're not out of the woods yet, some stocks do appear to be good buys at current valuations. Below, you'll see why this may be an opportune time to scoop up some shares of data-giant Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW).Continue reading
