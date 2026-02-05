Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
05.02.2026 10:06:00
Despite Nearing a $2 Trillion Market Cap, Meta Platforms Just Missed a Golden Opportunity
Over the last three years, the bulls have been in firm control on Wall Street. While several can't-miss trends have provided a boost for the broader market, including the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the advent of quantum computing, it's the "Magnificent Seven" that have done most of the heavy lifting.The Magnificent Seven represent seven of the most influential companies on Wall Street and account for more than half of all publicly traded stocks to have ever reached the trillion-dollar market cap plateau. Over the trailing decade, all seven of these industry leaders have, at a minimum, more than doubled the 258% cumulative return of the S&P 500.Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is the "worst" performer of the bunch, with an aggregate trailing 10-year return of 539%. However, this social media titan has been crushing the benchmark S&P 500 over the last three years and, following the release of its fourth-quarter operating results, is the top-performing Magnificent Seven stock this year, through the end of January.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
