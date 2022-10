Despite Rough Year, JPMorgan Is Holding Up Surprisingly Well

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The rhetoric surrounding the banking industry is decidedly bearish. Demand for mortgage loans is falling off a cliff, after all, and 2021's red-hot investment banking market is clearly cooling. These are arguably the two top reasons the usually docile Dow Jones U.S. Bank Index is down 22% since the beginning of the year.There have been a few exceptions to this selling, but JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) isn't one of them. Its shares are down 26% year to date, with last week's earnings-prompted price pop failing to resolve much of this year's weakness.If you can ignore all the noise and take a detailed look at what's actually happening here, however, there's more to like about JPMorgan than not. That's why the recent weakness is ultimately a long-term buying opportunity.Continue reading