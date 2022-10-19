|
19.10.2022 14:36:51
Despite Rough Year, JPMorgan Is Holding Up Surprisingly Well
The rhetoric surrounding the banking industry is decidedly bearish. Demand for mortgage loans is falling off a cliff, after all, and 2021's red-hot investment banking market is clearly cooling. These are arguably the two top reasons the usually docile Dow Jones U.S. Bank Index is down 22% since the beginning of the year.There have been a few exceptions to this selling, but JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) isn't one of them. Its shares are down 26% year to date, with last week's earnings-prompted price pop failing to resolve much of this year's weakness.If you can ignore all the noise and take a detailed look at what's actually happening here, however, there's more to like about JPMorgan than not. That's why the recent weakness is ultimately a long-term buying opportunity.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
