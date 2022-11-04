|
04.11.2022 10:25:00
Despite the Legal Problems, 3M's Business Is Still Okay
Wall Street loves a good story, although it tends to focus on a single issue without taking the time to see the full picture of a company. That's likely what is happening with industrial giant 3M (NYSE: MMM) these days, as its legal and regulatory woes are getting a lot of attention. Granted, these are sizable issues, but they obscure the company's still-decent underlying results. Let me explain.3M recently pushed a division that makes earplugs into bankruptcy. The hope is that this move will help it limit the costs of product liability litigation the company faces over the earplugs and their use by the U.S. military. Before it's all done, the litigation is likely to cost billions of dollars. As part of the bankruptcy, 3M has already put aside $1 billion to help pay any potential claims. While the hope is that this move will help shield the parent company from further legal liability, it is far from clear at this point if the effort will pan out as hoped.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs
|711,00
|-0,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen - Kurssprung in Hongkong
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag höher. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang uneinheitlich, kräftig nach oben ging es jedoch an den chinesischen Märkten.