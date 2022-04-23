Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
23.04.2022 14:15:00
Despite Weak Crypto Trading Volume, Silvergate Capital Continues to Grow Nicely
With crypto trading volumes down significantly in the first quarter of the year, investors knew crypto stocks would be facing headwinds as they reported their first-quarter earnings results. The bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) was no exception, with the platform that drives much of its core business model tied to crypto spot trading volumes. But despite the weaker volumes seen in the first three months of the year, not only did Silvergate beat quarterly earnings estimates nicely, but it also continued to show that the bank can grow even when conditions in the broader crypto market aren't necessarily favorable.Silvergate operates a real-time payments system called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows multiple parties on the network to clear and settle payment transactions instantly. SEN is particularly helpful for institutional crypto traders and crypto exchanges because while cryptocurrencies trade around the clock, the U.S. payments system does not operate in real time. Considering that SEN volume, which powers Silvergate's whole business model, is linked to crypto spot trading volume, I didn't exactly know what to expect for the quarter. But while transaction volume across SEN fell in the first quarter, the bank continued to grow the network and show that SEN still has a lot of interest.Image source: Silvergate Capital.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Silvergate Capital Corporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Silvergate Capital Corporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.