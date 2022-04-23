Despite Weak Crypto Trading Volume, Silvergate Capital Continues to Grow Nicely

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With crypto trading volumes down significantly in the first quarter of the year, investors knew crypto stocks would be facing headwinds as they reported their first-quarter earnings results. The bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) was no exception, with the platform that drives much of its core business model tied to crypto spot trading volumes. But despite the weaker volumes seen in the first three months of the year, not only did Silvergate beat quarterly earnings estimates nicely, but it also continued to show that the bank can grow even when conditions in the broader crypto market aren't necessarily favorable.Silvergate operates a real-time payments system called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows multiple parties on the network to clear and settle payment transactions instantly. SEN is particularly helpful for institutional crypto traders and crypto exchanges because while cryptocurrencies trade around the clock, the U.S. payments system does not operate in real time. Considering that SEN volume, which powers Silvergate's whole business model, is linked to crypto spot trading volume, I didn't exactly know what to expect for the quarter. But while transaction volume across SEN fell in the first quarter, the bank continued to grow the network and show that SEN still has a lot of interest.Image source: Silvergate Capital.Continue reading