Destination Canada's Signature Event Returns to Celebrate the Legendary Incentive Experiences of Atlantic Canada

Following a two-year hiatus, the Incentive Canada summer program shines a spotlight on the dynamic urban energy and exquisite coastal beauty of Nova Scotia

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Destination Canada is pleased to announce the return of the Incentive Canada summer program that will, for the first time, be hosted in Atlantic Canada. One of Destination Canada's signature business events, Incentive Canada rotates destinations each year to showcase Canada's unique collection of unforgettable incentive offerings and experiences, from coast to coast to coast. Running from July 10–13 in Halifax and Fox Harb'r Resort on the Northumberland Strait in Nova Scotia, Incentive Canada will give top international incentive buyers the opportunity to experience the best that the east coast of Canada has available to celebrate top performers in the summer months.

"We could not be more thrilled to celebrate the return of Destination Canada's Incentive Canada summer program with Atlantic Canada's down-home hospitality, exceptional upscale experiences and spectacular oceanside settings," says Chantal Sturk-Nadeau, Executive Director, Business Events, Destination Canada. "As we welcome business events and incentive groups back, Canada, as a host and destination, is not only resonating with our guests and their evolving needs but is inspiring a strong confidence to travel and meet in person."

"The world of work has changed — and the role that incentive experiences play in attracting, retaining, and fostering connections among remote workforces cannot be understated," adds Jennifer Attersall, Director of Incentive Travel, Business Events, Destination Canada. "The Incentive Canada summer program is our opportunity to not only showcase how Canadian destinations are leveraging data and insights to personalize and tailor match individual guests with their ideal incentive preferences but show the transformative power of incentive experiences in Nova Scotia."

The 2022 Incentive Canada summer program highlights experiences in Halifax, Fox Harb'r Resort and the surrounding areas across Canada's signature incentive themes of adventure, taste, culture, heritage and wellness. From an authentic east coast kitchen dinner party on a sunset guided cruise — live bagpipers and fiddlers included — to individual sunrise wellness activities and nine holes of golf on one of Canada's top-rated oceanside courses, to innovative luxury spa treatments promoting healing from the sea, and sustainable, locally sourced sea-to-table culinary experiences, guests will experience Halifax and Fox Harb'r Resort just as an incentive winner would.

"We are thrilled to host Destination Canada's returning Incentive Canada summer program and look forward to giving guests a glimpse into the famed maritime hospitality, and twist of luxury, that makes Fox Harb'r a truly unique destination for incentive groups," says Kevin Toth, President, Fox Harb'r Resort. "For groups looking to prioritize team building and bonding in their business agenda, there truly is no place like Fox Harb'r Resort, where transformative experiences, fostering connection, sustainability and wellness are part of our DNA."

Launched in 2012, Incentive Canada's goal is to educate, entertain and engage global incentive buyers with the possibilities Canada offers for rewarding top performers. Destination Canada's Incentive Canada winter program will showcase the exhilarating winter incentive experiences that the charming and historic Québec City has to offer in February 2023.

