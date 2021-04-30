Details of the Next Eric Dalius Scholarship Will Be Announced May 10, 2021 at 11:00 Eastern

HARRISON STATE, N.Y., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Dalius is continuing his efforts on behalf of undergraduate students across the United States by providing financial assistance in the form of scholarships and grants.

The Eric Dalius Scholarship is one such initiative. Its twice per year awards are made to students exhibiting the special traits that Eric knows to be necessary for future entrepreneurial success. His scholarship is open to all United States Undergraduate students studying for their degree. Freshman, Sophomore, and Juniors may apply. The only condition is that the college or university of their attendance must be accredited.

The value of paying it forward, and of giving back, have been valuable lessons learned since early on for Eric Dalius. Even prior to 1988, the year he began his university studies at Penn State, he found great satisfaction in coaching young children. He taught them tools of course. But just as important, he instilled in them the importance of deeply understanding the "right way to play." Many of the life lessons he learned from the children he mentored during these times remain a part of his life today.

Enthusiasm is a word one often hears about Eric Dalius. It is with this feeling that he is happy to announce that details of the next Eric Dalius Scholarship will be announced on March 10, 2021 at 11:00 eastern.

As always, Eric looks forward to creating an inspiring question for applicants to consider. He hopes they will find inspiration through it to write an insightful 700–850-word essay. Eric Dalius looks forward to personally reviewing all submissions.

When asked about the emotion he feels when his award decisions are made, Eric Dalius states emphatically that he remembers them all, and that the feeling was a simple joy.

Getting along with people, building consensus, coming up with great ideas…collaborating. These traits have turned this hard charging businessman into the charitable man he is today. It's what has altered his path, in the direction of charitable giving, and made today's announcement possible.

As with all Eric Dalius Scholarships, submissions rules will be available on the Eric Dalius Scholarship website on announcement day.

Website: ericdaliusscholarship.com

