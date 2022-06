Detect cloud native security threats with Tracee

The cloud native threat landscape is constantly evolving. Research from Aqua’s Team Nautilus in 2021 revealed higher levels of sophistication in attacks and an increase in volume of attacks targeting container infrastructure. The study showed that vulnerable containers could be exploited in less than an hour, underscoring the importance of visibility and real-time threat detection in cloud native environments. To be effective, threat detection must include the breadth of workloads for a cloud native environment, including containers, VMs, and serverless functions with the ability to detect the tactics used in attacks that target cloud native environments. Importantly, detection must occur in real time and be minimally disruptive to production. To read this article in full, please click here