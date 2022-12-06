DETROIT-STYLE PIZZA WARS HEAT UP AS LITTLE CAESARS® CHALLENGES COMPETITION

Pizza Chain Introduces New Hotline for Customers to Report

DETROIT, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars is heating up the pizza war, challenging the competition, and protecting its Detroit turf. As one of the original Detroit-based pizza chains and the only national pizza chain actually headquartered in Detroit,* Little Caesars knows a thing or two about the pizza style that made the city's food scene famous. Starting December 6, the brand is taking the Detroit-Style pizza battle to another level with a new creative campaign, engaging pizza lovers to take action and exercise their rights to enjoy the real deal and receive a limited-time special offer.**

In the campaign, an actual lawyer speaks directly to the camera, encouraging those who purchased a Detroit-Style Pizza from anywhere other than Little Caesars to seek compensation immediately. Pizza lovers can call 1-800-428-DEEP or visit detroitstylecompensation.com to "report their issue," and they will be directed to a dedicated website to upload their receipts from other pizza chains where they ordered deep dish pizzas. They will then receive a special offer from Little Caesars – a pepperoni or cheese Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza for the price of just $5.99*** with a provided $3 off promo code. With that, fans will get the help they need to correct their path to Detroit-Style Deep Dish, that's actually from Detroit.

The national promotion is complemented by local media in the greater Plano, TX area, the known turf of a key national competitor. Little Caesars will feature the same "real-life" lawyer in placements reminiscent of actual personal injury lawyers, including highway and transit boards, urging consumers to seek compensation for the Detroit-style "injustice" they've received. This is further supported by local audio in the area.

"We take our Detroit roots seriously," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "We're proud of our heritage and happy to bring Detroit-style pizza to all of America at an incredible value."

With many Detroit-style pizzas costing $12.99 or more, Little Caesars customers can enjoy a freshly made Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza for only $8.99*. This crispy, crunchy pizza is available for delivery using the Little Caesars app, or customers can pre-pay and conveniently collect their order using the Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station, at any participating Little Caesars location, or by stopping in between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to pick up a HOT-N-READY Detroit-Style Deep Dish without preordering.

The large, 8-piece Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza has a crispy-on-the-bottom, soft-and-chewy-on-the-inside crust with crunchy corners and caramelized cheese edges.

About Little Caesars

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

