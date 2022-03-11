Deutsche Bank AG Reports CEO Total Compensation In 2021

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) said its Supervisory Board determined total compensation on an individual basis for 2021. The total compensation for Christian Sewing, Chief Executive Officer, was 8.8 million euros, in 2021. It comprised: base salary of 3.6 million euros; a short term award of 3.1 million euros; and a long term award of 2.1 million euros. His total compensation was 7.4 million euros in 2020.

Christian Sewing became a member of the company's Management Board on January 1, 2015, and is Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 8, 2018. He was responsible for the Corporate Bank and the Investment Bank until April 2021. Since May 2021, Sewing has been responsible for Human Resources. He does not have any external directorships.