19.05.2022 10:12:46
Deutsche Bank CEO: AGM Marks Beginning Of New Chapter For Bank
(RTTNews) - Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing stated that the company is proposing a meaningful dividend for the first time in years. In a message sent to all staff of Deutsche Bank, CEO Christian Sewing also bid farewell to Paul Achleitner and Stuart Lewis. It was previously announced that the Supervisory Board Chairman Paul Achleitner will not be standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting.
"This return to attractive shareholder distributions comes after years of being unable to reward our shareholders for their loyalty in the way that we aspire to," CEO Christian Sewing said.
