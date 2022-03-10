Deutsche Bank Now Targets RoTE Above 10% By 2025

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Bank (DB) said, by 2025, the bank aims to increase returns on average tangible equity (RoTE) to above 10% and organically generate significant additional tangible equity. Compound annual revenue growth is projected in a range of 3.5-4.5% from 2021, with implied net revenues of approximately 30 billion euros in 2025.

The company said this strategy would enable anticipated capital distributions to shareholders of around 8 billion euros in respect of the financial years 2021-2025 and substantial re-investment into its four leading businesses. The Management Board announced its intention to reach a total payout ratio of 50% of net income attributable to shareholders in 2025 and thereafter.

For the year to date as of 28 February, post-tax RoTE was 11.8%, ahead of the 2022 target of 8%. For the full year 2022, the company continues to expect to deliver a post-tax return on tangible equity of 8 percent.

James von Moltke, CFO, said: "We have had a good start to the year across our businesses. While the war in Ukraine creates increased uncertainty in the market environment, our exposures to Russia are contained and well controlled."