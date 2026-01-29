Deutsche Bank Aktie

Deutsche Bank für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 514000 / ISIN: DE0005140008

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.01.2026 21:40:16

Deutsche Bank Offices Raided In Money Laundering Investigation

(RTTNews) - German authorities have raided the offices of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) in Frankfurt and Berlin as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The Office of the Federal Prosecutor confirmed it is probing "unknown individuals and employees" at Germany's largest financial institution, alongside the Federal Criminal Police Office.

According to prosecutors, Deutsche Bank previously maintained business relationships with foreign companies suspected of being used for money laundering in connection with other investigations.

Officials declined to disclose further details, including which transactions or companies are under scrutiny. A Deutsche Bank spokesperson confirmed the searches but stated the bank could not comment further.

The investigation comes on the heels of a similar raid in 2018, when Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt headquarters and other offices were targeted over allegations that staff had helped clients move funds linked to criminal activity.

While German media reports suggested possible links to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, his legal representatives strongly denied any connection, stating he is neither under investigation nor suspected of wrongdoing.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Bank AG

mehr Nachrichten