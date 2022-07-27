|
27.07.2022 07:12:36
Deutsche Bank Q2 Profit Climbs, Reaffirms FY22, FY25 View - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - German banking major Deutsche Bank AG (DB) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders climbed 51 percent to 1.05 billion euros from last year's 692 million euros.
Profit before tax was 1.55 billion euros, its highest second-quarter profit since 2011, and was up 33 percent from last year's 1.17 billion euros.
Core Bank profit before tax grew 21 percent from last year to 1.7 billion euros.
Net revenues went up 7 percent to 6.65 billion euros from prior year's 6.24 billion euros, driven by growth across all core businesses.
Looking ahead, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed 2022 revenue guidance of 26 billion euros to 27 billion euros, despite the deterioration in the macro-economic environment seen in the second quarter and expectations for a more challenging second half of the year.
Further, the bank reaffirmed the goals of its strategy of sustainable growth through 2025. For 2025, the bank targets compound annual revenue growth of 3.5-4.5 percent.
Analysen zu Deutsche Bank AG
Analysen zu Deutsche Bank AGmehr Analysen
|27.07.22
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|UBS AG
|27.07.22
|Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.22
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.07.22
|Deutsche Bank Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.07.22
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
