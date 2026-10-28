Deutsche Bank Aktie

Deutsche Bank für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 514000 / ISIN: DE0005140008

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.10.2026 11:37:48

Deutsche Bank Shares Gain On Higher Q3 Results, Positive Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Deutsche Bank AG were gaining around 3 percent in the morning trading in Germany and in pre-market activity on the NYSE, after the German lender reported Wednesday higher third-quarter profit with increased revenues and assets under management. Further, the firm confirmed fiscal 2026 outlook.

Christian Sewing, Chief Executive Officer, said, "This performance positions us to meet our 2026 objectives, and further reinforces our confidence that we have upside to our RoTE target of above 13 percent in 2028."

Looking ahead, Deutsche Bank said it remains on track to achieve its full-year 2026 revenue target of above €33 billion, supported by its strong nine-month performance. The bank also is on track to deliver strong operating performance for the full year.

In the third quarter, Deutsche Bank's net profit was €1.85 billion, 2 percent higher than last year's €1.82 billion.

Earnings per share were €0.94, up 6 percent from €0.89 in the prior year.

Profit before tax rose 8 percent year-on-year to €2.63 billion.

Interest and similar income in the quarter grew to €11.78 billion from €10.97 billion a year ago.

Net revenues grew 4 percent to €8.34 billion from last year's €8.04 billion, with high-quality business mix. The company recorded revenue growth across businesses, with greater contribution from focused growth areas.

Net interest income of €4.27 billion was higher than last year's €3.92 billion. Net interest margin remained flat at 1.5 percent.

Total noninterest income, meanwhile, dropped to €4.07 billion from €4.13 billion a year ago.

Provision for credit losses of €501 million climbed 20 percent from last year's €417 million.

Assets under management or AuM was up €50 billion to €2.0 trillion across Private Bank and Asset Management during quarter, driven by record net inflows of €47 billion.

The company said strong business volume growth was recorded across assets under management, loans and deposits.

On the XETRA in Germany, Deutsche Bank shares were trading at 29.73 euros, up 2.96 percent.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 2.93 percent higher at $33.06, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 0.60 percent higher.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Bank AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Bank AG

mehr Analysen
12:02 Deutsche Bank Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:50 Deutsche Bank Buy UBS AG
08:23 Deutsche Bank Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07:59 Deutsche Bank Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.10.26 Deutsche Bank Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Bank AG 30,05 4,14% Deutsche Bank AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX auf Richtungssuche -- DAX etwas höher -- US-Börsen freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich - KOSPI sehr stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich wankelmütig, während der deutsche Leitindex aufwärts tendiert. An der Wall Street dürften grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen sein. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen