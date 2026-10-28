Deutsche Bank Aktie
WKN: 514000 / ISIN: DE0005140008
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28.10.2026 11:37:48
Deutsche Bank Shares Gain On Higher Q3 Results, Positive Outlook
(RTTNews) - Shares of Deutsche Bank AG were gaining around 3 percent in the morning trading in Germany and in pre-market activity on the NYSE, after the German lender reported Wednesday higher third-quarter profit with increased revenues and assets under management. Further, the firm confirmed fiscal 2026 outlook.
Christian Sewing, Chief Executive Officer, said, "This performance positions us to meet our 2026 objectives, and further reinforces our confidence that we have upside to our RoTE target of above 13 percent in 2028."
Looking ahead, Deutsche Bank said it remains on track to achieve its full-year 2026 revenue target of above €33 billion, supported by its strong nine-month performance. The bank also is on track to deliver strong operating performance for the full year.
In the third quarter, Deutsche Bank's net profit was €1.85 billion, 2 percent higher than last year's €1.82 billion.
Earnings per share were €0.94, up 6 percent from €0.89 in the prior year.
Profit before tax rose 8 percent year-on-year to €2.63 billion.
Interest and similar income in the quarter grew to €11.78 billion from €10.97 billion a year ago.
Net revenues grew 4 percent to €8.34 billion from last year's €8.04 billion, with high-quality business mix. The company recorded revenue growth across businesses, with greater contribution from focused growth areas.
Net interest income of €4.27 billion was higher than last year's €3.92 billion. Net interest margin remained flat at 1.5 percent.
Total noninterest income, meanwhile, dropped to €4.07 billion from €4.13 billion a year ago.
Provision for credit losses of €501 million climbed 20 percent from last year's €417 million.
Assets under management or AuM was up €50 billion to €2.0 trillion across Private Bank and Asset Management during quarter, driven by record net inflows of €47 billion.
The company said strong business volume growth was recorded across assets under management, loans and deposits.
On the XETRA in Germany, Deutsche Bank shares were trading at 29.73 euros, up 2.96 percent.
In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 2.93 percent higher at $33.06, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 0.60 percent higher.
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Analysen zu Deutsche Bank AG
|12:02
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:50
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|UBS AG
|08:23
|Deutsche Bank Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:59
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.26
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:02
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:50
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|UBS AG
|08:23
|Deutsche Bank Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:59
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.26
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:50
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|UBS AG
|08:23
|Deutsche Bank Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:59
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.26
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.10.26
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|UBS AG
|12:02
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.26
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.26
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.05.26
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|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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