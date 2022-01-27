|
27.01.2022 03:34:50
Deutsche Bank To Initiate Share Repurchase Program Of EUR 300 Mln
(RTTNews) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) said it has decided to initiate a share repurchase program of 300 million euros to be completed in the first half of 2022. All required regulatory approvals have been received.
The Management Board also plans to propose a cash dividend of 0.20 euros per share for the financial year 2021.
The decisions would provide a total capital distribution to shareholders of about 700 million euros and represent the first step towards a previously announced commitment to return 5 billion euros of capital to shareholders over time.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!