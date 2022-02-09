Deutsche Börse achieves all its targets in 2021 despite headwinds

|
Dear Sir or Madam, dear media representatives,Deutsche Börse AG has published its release on the business figures for Q4/2021 and the FY 2021 preliminary results. Overview of the results:Net revenue increased by 9 per cent to €3,510 million in spite of strong cyclical headwinds.EBITDA also rose by 9 per cent to €2,043 million.The guidance for 2021 was thus met in every respect.The Group is well on track to achieve its mid-term targets defined in the Compass 2023 strategy.Earnings per share went up by 12 per cent to €6.59.The Executive Board is proposing to raise the dividend by 7 per cent to €3.20 per share.For 2022 the Group is expecting net revenue to increase to around €3.8 billion, with EBITDA of around €2.2 billion.The Group continues to focus on implementing its growth strategy Compass 2023, with an increasing importance of ESG activities in particular.The Annual Press Conference will take place on Thursday, 10 February 2022, at 10:00 CET, and will be broadcast to the public on www.deutsche-boerse.com. Journalists are invited to attend the conference via Webex or Zoom (both via video or audio). Please register before 09:00 CET on 10 February 2022, online at media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com.Media contact: Ingrid M. Haas +49 (0)175 1832238media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com
