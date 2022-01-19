|
19.01.2022 22:30:00
Deutsche Börse and Guangzhou Futures Exchange launch cooperation on carbon markets
Deutsche Börse and Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFEX) have announced a partnership to promote carbon market development to help facilitate the green transition of the Chinese and European economies.The senior managements of Deutsche Börse and GFEX have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today. Both sides will jointly explore opportunities in green finance product and service development. A major element of the partnership is the business cooperation between European Energy Exchange EEX and GFEX.Thomas Book, Deutsche Börse Executive Board Member: “As a leading international market infrastructure provider, we are contributing to the green transformation of the financial and real economy. Establishing this partnership with GFEX, is an important step to support the future development of green markets.”Peter Reitz, EEX Chief Executive Officer: “The introduction of a nationwide carbon market in China last year was a milestone in China’s climate policy. It is also testament to the important role markets can play in cost-effectively facilitating green transformation. Based on our long-standing experience in operating carbon markets, we are looking forward to partnering with GFEX in supporting the future development of the carbon market in China and beyond.”HU Zheng, Chairman of GFEX: “Sino-German cooperation has always been the ‘leader’ of China-Europe cooperation, and addressing climate change has been one of the most promising areas of both Sino-German and China-Europe cooperation. The year 2022 is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Germany. We are very pleased to sign the MoU with Deutsche Börse. Also, we hope we can make full use of this opportunity to jointly break new ground in green development and make our due contribution to the realization of the carbon goals of Sino-German, China-Europe, and even the world.”ZHU Lihong, CEO of GFEX: “GFEX is a new exchange which is born with green genes. Deutsche Börse and EEX have rich experience in the fields of carbon emission, ESG, etc. Deutsche Börse and GFEX can promote deep and pragmatic cooperation in these areas and build an important partnership in sharing information, seeking cooperation, and promoting development together.”About Guangzhou Futures ExchangeEstablished on April 19, 2021, Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFEX) is the fifth futures exchange greenlighted by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) with the approval of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. As a national financial infrastructure, GFEX is positioned to facilitate the green economy, development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). With innovation at the core of its endeavors regarding product development, rule design and IT system development, GFEX upholds a market-oriented growth strategy and aims to establish a global presence. By doing so, GFEX is dedicated to implementing the new development philosophy, and contributing to the continued growth of China’s futures market. GFEX’s planned product suite covers futures and options based on carbon emissions, power, new energy related metals such as silicon and lithium, Chinese commodity indices, and coffee, among others.About Deutsche Börse As an international exchange organisation and innovative market infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse Group ensures markets characterised by integrity, transparency and stability. With its wide range of products, services and technologies, the Group organises safe and efficient markets for sustainable economies. Its business areas extend along the entire value chain in exchange trading, including the admission, trading and clearing, and custody of securities and other financial instruments, the dissemination of market data, as well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company, the Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers IT systems all over the world. About EEXThe European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange which builds secure, successful and sustainable commodity markets worldwide – together with its customers. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, it offers contracts on Power, Natural Gas and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX also provides registry services as well as auctions for Guarantees of Origin, on behalf of the French State.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12:11
|Deutsche Börse weiter gefragt - 2022 zweistellig im Plus (Börse Online)
|
11:47
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Deutsche Börse weiter gefragt - 2022 zweistellig im Plus (dpa-AFX)
|
20.01.22
|Deutsche Börse on fire - Optionsschein-Tipp bei +45% (Der Aktionär)
|
20.01.22
|Clearstream und EuroCCP schaffen neue Post-Trade-Verbindung (Dow Jones)
|
13.01.22
|Trading-Chance Deutsche Börse: Hier lockt der Gewinn (Der Aktionär)
|
05.01.22
|Goldschatz von Anlegern bei Deutscher Börse auf Rekordhoch (dpa-AFX)
|
22.12.21
|Börsenchef: Sollten prüfen auch für Unicorns Indizes schaffen (dpa-AFX)
|
21.12.21
|UBS traut Deutsche Börse 2022 Erholung und sattes Wachstum zu - Aktie profitiert (dpa-AFX)