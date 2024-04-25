|
25.04.2024 11:30:00
Deutsche Börse and Nodal Exchange partner to offer premium range of market data
Frankfurt / Washington, D.C. Deutsche Börse announces a collaboration with Nodal Exchange, a leading North American commodity derivatives exchange which is part of the EEX Group. As part of this collaboration, Deutsche Börse will provide access to a broad range of futures & options data in US energy and environmental markets through its proven data platform and vendor network.This offering will include major power hubs across the United States as well as renewable energy certificates, carbon emission allowances, voluntary carbon credits, and renewable fuel credits. In over 70 environmental markets, Nodal Exchange offers the world’s largest set of environmental futures and options contracts and holds the majority of open interest in US power futures markets. This partnership will make Nodal Exchange’s real-time and end-of-day market data available to a broader audience and address the demand of market participants to receive data through established channel partnerships. Deutsche Börse will act as additional licensor of Nodal’s information products which can be licensed under Deutsche Börse’s Market Data Dissemination Agreement.Nodal Exchange will also be making its real-time market data available via Deutsche Börse’s direct data feed CEF® Core. The integration of Nodal’s market data into Deutsche Börse’s CEF Core data feed ensures efficient and cost-effective access for subscribers.The partnership is scheduled to go live on 1 May 2024, marking a significant step forward in improving accessibility and efficiency in commodity derivatives trading.“Our partnership with Nodal represents a significant milestone for us and our customers, as it allows us to further expand our broad range of premium market data,” said Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse. “Nodal Exchange is pleased to be collaborating with Deutsche Börse to provide access to Nodal market data to an expanded audience of market participants globally,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange. “We are happy to be able to extend access to better support the global energy and environmental markets.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
22.04.24
|Ausblick: Deutsche Boerse stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.02.24
|Ausblick: Deutsche Boerse legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.11.23
|Deutsche Börse-Aktie unbewegt: Deutsche Börse zieht Lehren aus Linde-Fiasko: Neure DAX-Regeln (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh
|17,90
|1,13%
|Deutsche Börse AG
|183,30
|1,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDank starken Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: ATX stabilisiert sich -- DAX wieder über 18.000-er Marke -- Dow Jones fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben sind am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag keine deutlichen Aufschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzt am Freitag eine Stabilisierung ein. Die Wall Street notiert höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten die Käufer.