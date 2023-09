Deutsche Börse announces final tender result for takeover of SimCorp

Deutsche Börse has today announced the final tender result for its public takeover of SimCorp. Including open market purchases, Deutsche Börse now holds approximately 94 per cent of all SimCorp shares (excluding SimCorp’s treasury shares). The offer is expected to be settled and closed on 29 September 2023.As already announced on Wednesday, Deutsche Börse will as soon as possible seek to initiate and complete a compulsory acquisition of the SimCorp shares held by the remaining minority shareholders. In addition, Deutsche Börse will seek to have the SimCorp shares removed from official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.Documents relating to the offer can be viewed and downloaded at www.deutsche-boerse.com/simcorp-offer. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG Zum vollständigen Artikel