Deutsche Börse announces successful acquisition closing of leading digitised fund distribution platform FundsDLT

Global market infrastructure provider Deutsche Börse Group today announces the acquisition completion of FundsDLT, following regulatory approval from Luxembourg financial regulator Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). Deutsche Börse Group now owns 100 per cent of FundsDLT, a leading Luxembourg-based decentralised platform based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) for end-to-end fund issuance and commercialisation. The company will operate within the Clearstream Fund Services business segment but will operate independently from Clearstream, Deutsche Börse Group’s post-trading infrastructure provider in Luxembourg. It will retain its legal identity and license under the CSSF. Former shareholders Credit Suisse Asset Management together with UBS Asset Management as well as Natixis Investment Managers remain committed clients, helping Clearstream drive the use case development further.About Deutsche Börse As an international exchange organisation and innovative market infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse Group ensures capital markets that are transparent, reliable and stable. With its wide range of products, services and technologies, the Group organises safe and efficient markets for sustainable economies. Its business areas cover the entire financial market transaction process chain. This includes the provision of indices, data and analytical solutions as well as admission, trading and clearing. Additionally, it comprises services for funds, the settlement and custody of financial instruments as well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company, the Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers IT systems all over the world. With more than 13,000 employees, the Group has its headquarters in the financial centre of Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, as well as a strong global presence in locations such as Luxembourg, Prague, Cork, London, Copenhagen, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney. About Clearstream Fund ServicesClearstream is the innovative and trusted post-trade business for the global markets. Its segment Clearstream Fund Services delivers solutions for the entire fund ecosystem via its three key business lines: Vestima as the world’s largest fund processing platform provides order execution, settlement and custody services for more than 230,000 funds, ensuring highest asset safety for over 50 fund markets worldwide. Fund Centre, one of the leading European fund distribution platforms, connects international asset managers and fund houses with distribution partners, providing access to over 80,000 funds. Kneip as one of the leading European fund data hubs provides premier fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry. Clearstream is part of Deutsche Börse Group, an international exchange organisation and provider of innovative market infrastructures. To learn more, visit us at www.clearstream.com or connect via LinkedIn.About FundsDLTFundsDLT enables all actors of the investment fund distribution chain (asset managers, asset services, distributors and advisors) to sell funds through a new generation and decentralised platform, significantly reducing administration costs and the time to process transactions. FundsDLT streamlines a range of repetitive fund operational activities in transfer agency and fund commercialisation by using blockchain to automate several processes in a secure manner. For more information on FundsDLT, please visit: www.fundsdlt.netMedia contacts:Clearstream / Deutsche Börse Kirsty Le BorgnePhone: +352 621 735 658kirsty.leborgne@clearstream.comFundsDLTPaolo BrignardelloPhone: +352 621 149441paolo.brignardello@fundsdlt.net Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG Zum vollständigen Artikel