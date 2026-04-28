28.04.2026 06:08:01

Deutsche Boerse Confirms 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1GN.DE, DB1.DE) said the company's outlook for the full year 2026 remains unchanged. The company noted that its first quarter was marked by high volatility and geopolitical uncertainty. Deutsche Boerse said it has achieved a strong operational performance.

Jens Schulte, CFO of Deutsche Börse Group, said: "With the good start to the year, we are fully on track to achieve our ambitious goals for the full year."

For the first quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders was 585 million euros compared to 525 million euros, a year ago, an increase of 11 percent. Earnings per share were 3.21 euros compared to 2.86 euros. Earnings per share before purchase price allocation allocations, or cash EPS, was 3.40 euros compared to 3.05 euros. EBITDA including treasury result rose by 10 percent to 1.01 billion euros. EBITDA excluding the treasury result increased by 18 percent to 803 million euros.

First quarter net revenue without treasury result rose by 12 percent to 1.43 billion euros. Net revenue including the treasury result grew by 9 percent to 1.64 billion euros.

At last close, shares of Deutsche Boerse were trading at 266.40 euros, down 0.11%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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