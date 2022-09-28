|
28.09.2022 10:30:00
Deutsche Börse expands market data offering through partnership with Santiago Exchange
Deutsche Börse and Chile’s Santiago Exchange have entered a market data partnership under which Deutsche Börse will provide access to the full range of market data products of Latin America’s third-largest exchange. In its role as licensor, Deutsche Börse will offer real-time and delayed data. The corresponding information product includes both the Santiago Exchange Indices and the Santiago Exchange Spot Market."The cooperation marks the latest step in an ongoing effort to expand our market data offering for our clients. Following our cooperation with Bolsa Mexicana, concluded in April, this is now our second collaboration with a Latin American stock exchange,” says Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse. “Access to Santiago Exchange market data offers new alternatives for our clients seeking to participate in one of the fastest growing economies in South America." José Antonio Martínez, CEO of the Santiago Stock Exchange said that this collaboration agreement allows the Chilean stock exchange to "expand and facilitate access to the Chilean stock market's information services through an alliance with a global entity, reaching new clients and regions".Media contact:Torben Beckmann+49-(0) 69 - 2 11-1 65 99media-relations@deutsche-boerse.comAbout Deutsche Börse Market Data + ServicesDeutsche Börse Market Data + Services provides financial market participants around the world with proprietary market data from Deutsche Börse Group’s Xetra and Eurex trading platforms, as well as with data from our cooperation partners. Our customers include analysts, algo traders, banks, hedge funds, asset managers, mid- and back-office professionals and vendors who rely on high-quality, reliable information to make investment and trading decisions, manage risk, safeguard assets, and meet increasing regulatory requirements.Our product portfolio includes real-time market data, index data from the DAX and STOXX indices, as well as reference data and historical data. In addition, we use the highly granular market data from Eurex and Xetra to develop meaningful analytics that help our clients optimise their trading strategies. Our growing offering includes the cloud-based analytics platform A7 or tools such as Xetra and Eurex Flow Insights, which can be obtained directly from our Data Shop.About Santiago ExchangeSantiago Exchange is a securities market tasked primarily with providing the necessary infrastructure for companies and investors to trade securities. Considered to be the most important stock exchange in Chile, its corporate purpose is to lead development and growth within the securities market in a secure and transparent environment throughout each stage of a transaction and in disclosing information. Therefore, it promotes best practices among market players regarding corporate governance, including compliance and commitment to the market and its stakeholders.Santiago adds market value by providing high-quality technological infrastructure, supplying industry-standard products and services, facilitating trading in a wide range of financial instruments and guaranteeing the operational excellence and continuity required of a sustainable market. Its ecosystem is used by securities intermediaries and offers a competitive market for transactions with all instruments traded on the Chilean securities market and regulated foreign securities, providing equitable access and orderly, transparent mechanisms to ensure proper price formation. Moreover, the Exchange also offers systems for initial public offerings, custody and management of positions and guarantees.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:52
|Deutsche Börse kooperiert bei Marktdaten mit Santiago Exchange (Dow Jones)
|
20.09.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse hebt Deutsche Börse auf 'Outperform'; Ziel 200 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
19.09.22
|Aktieninstitut: DAX könnte erneut erweitert werden (dpa-AFX)
|
07.09.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Ziel für Deutsche Börse auf 210 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|
06.09.22
|DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Börse AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
29.08.22
|Deutsche Börse mit neuem CCO (Dow Jones)
|
12.08.22
|BÖRSEN-TICKER-Deutsche Börse unter Druck (Börse Online)
|
12.08.22
|Deutsche Börse - Mängel bei Clearstream teilweise abgestellt (Reuters)
Analysen zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Analysen
|20.09.22
|Deutsche Börse Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.09.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.09.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|07.09.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|06.09.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|20.09.22
|Deutsche Börse Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.09.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.09.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|07.09.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|06.09.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|20.09.22
|Deutsche Börse Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.09.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.09.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|07.09.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|06.09.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.22
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Börse AG
|167,60
|1,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street-Handel schließt freundlich -- ATX beendet Sitzung in Rot -- DAX schließt nach wechselhaftem Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Verlusten
Der ATX notierte am Mittwoch im Minus. Der deutsche Markt gab seine Verluste zum Handelsschluss ab. Anleger in den USA wagten sich am Mittwoch aus der Reserve. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte in Rot.