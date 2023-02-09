|
09.02.2023 07:45:00
Deutsche Börse Group and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Innovation
Frankfurt, Germany and Sunnyvale, Calif., 9 February 2023 – Deutsche Börse and Google Cloud have today announced a new strategic partnership to enhance, economize and concentrate Deutsche Börse’s cloud adoption. Specifically, Deutsche Börse will leverage Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure and leading data and analytics capabilities to accelerate the development of its digital securities platform D7, innovate its digital asset market operations, and enhance its data distribution and data use cases in the cloud. With its hybrid, multi-cloud strategy, Deutsche Börse Group has already successfully set new standards for cloud innovation within the financial services industry. Google Cloud will become Deutsche Börse Group’s preferred partner for cloud consumption for the next ten years and help to further enhance the group’s cloud adoption and efficiency. “Innovation and technological advancements are at the core of Deutsche Börse Group’s DNA,” said Theodor Weimer, CEO at Deutsche Börse. “To trailblaze changing market environments and not only meet but anticipate customer demand, it is key to couple our financial services expertise with the technological prowess of a true market heavyweight. Our deep market infrastructure understanding, combined with Google Cloud's technology expertise and scale, will drive tangible success for our business and broader financial markets.” “Exchanges sit at the epicenter of the financial ecosystem and have an increasingly important role to play to drive the future of market innovation and efficiencies,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “Our partnership with Deutsche Börse Group underscores the wide range of opportunities and benefits that secure and reliable cloud technology, data analytics, and AI can have for all market participants.” With the partnership, Deutsche Börse Group and Google Cloud will accelerate the development of Deutsche Börse Group’s digital securities services platform, D7. The platform represents a new paradigm for handling the end-to-end processing of digital securities linked to existing legacy environments while also providing for interoperability with new environments based on distributed-ledger technology. The D7 platform will be underpinned by Google Cloud’s scalable and secure infrastructure and will have an intelligent data analytics layer powered by Google Cloud’s BigQuery and Analytics Hub, and Google’s leading data capabilities. The enhanced D7 platform will enable Deutsche Börse Group to deliver new applications, products and digital securities services to its customers and the wider financial industry. Deutsche Börse Group and Google Cloud will also jointly invest in strong regulatory controls and built-in security features to meet regulatory requirements, as applicable. The partnership also seeks to innovate Deutsche Börse Group’s digital asset business with an institutional-grade offering, including a Digital Assets Business Platform with a cloud-native market infrastructure, combining centralized and decentralized financial infrastructure to deliver crypto spot and derivatives products. Deutsche Börse Group aims to expand these capabilities to further asset classes over time. Additionally, the two companies plan to jointly deploy a data mesh for several of Deutsche Börse Group’s data distribution and data use cases in the cloud. Google Cloud’s scalable and secure infrastructure will underpin the new platforms, paired with Google Cloud’s leading data and connectivity products. While moving digitization in capital markets to the next level, the partnership will also put a strong focus on cyber security and adhering to existing regulation. About Google CloudGoogle Cloud accelerates every organization’s ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems. About Deutsche BörseAs an international exchange organization and innovative market infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse Group ensures capital markets that are transparent, reliable and stable. With its wide range of products, services and technologies, the Group organizes safe and efficient markets for sustainable economies. Its business areas cover the entire financial market transaction process chain. This includes the provision of indices, data and analytical solutions as well as admission, trading and clearing. Additionally, it comprises services for funds, the settlement and custody of financial instruments as well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company, the Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers IT systems all over the world. With more than 10,000 employees, the Group has its headquarters in the financial center of Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, as well as a strong global presence in locations such as Luxembourg, Prague, Cork, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney.
