25.07.2023 19:00:00
Deutsche Börse Group posts significant earnings growth in the first half of the year
Deutsche Börse Group has just published its half-yearly financial report 2023 including the figures for the second quarter. Please scroll down for the link to the entire report.Overview of quarterly results:Our net revenue increased by 20 per cent to €1,220.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, largely driven by strong net interest income from the banking business.Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to €733.0 million, a 25 per cent rise.Net profit for the period attributable to our shareholders stood at €443.2 million, 30 per cent above the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share before purchase price allocation effects stood at €2.52.Due to the company’s excellent performance in the first half of 2023 and the outlook for the rest of the year, we expect to exceed our guidance for 2023.On 27 April 2023, we announced an all-cash voluntary public takeover offer for SimCorp A/S (SimCorp) and the combination of Qontigo and ISS. Both businesses areas will be merged in the new Investment Management Solutions segment in the fourth quarter.Gregor Pottmeyer, Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Börse AG, commented on the development as follows: ‘The result in the first half of the year was well above our expectations. In addition to the ongoing secular growth, the ever-increasing interest rates have further spurred our business. We expect to exceed our targets for the current financial year.’ On the status of the SimCorp acquisition, Pottmeyer commented: ‘Since the announcement in April, we have received a great deal of positive feedback from all sides. With the exception of the EU Commission’s filing process, all regulatory approvals have already been granted. This means we are right on schedule.’The analyst and investor conference call will take place on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 at 14:00 CEST. For participation please click here.Media contact:Ingrid M. Haas+49 69 21113217media-relations@deutsche-boerse.comPatrick Kalbhenn+49 69 21114730media-relations@deutsche-boerse.comBörse AG ">Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG Börse AG ">Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG Börse AG ">Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
